Crypto asset manager Bitwise said on Friday that $240 million flowed into its spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), the most of the 10 such products that began trading on Thursday. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved 11 spot bitcoin ETFs this week,
