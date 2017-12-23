UPDATE 4-Bitcoin falls 30 percent, posts worst week since 2013

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) – Bitcoin plunged by 30 percent to below $12,000 on Friday as investors dumped the cryptocurrency after its sharp rise to a peak close to $20,000 prompted warnings by experts of a bubble. After falling to as low as $11,159 …
