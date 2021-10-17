Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have charged higher this week, propelling the combined crypto market to its all-time high of around $2.5 trillion. Subscribe now to Forbes’ CryptoAsset & Blockchain …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Urgent’ Action Needed—‘Massive’ Bitcoin And Crypto Price Collapse Warning Issued Over Systemic Risk - October 17, 2021
- Bitcoin bull Mark Yusko sees trouble at $60,000, calls the cryptocurrency ‘overbought’ right now - October 17, 2021
- First U.S. Bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust - October 17, 2021