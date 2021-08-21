‘Urgent’ Warning Issued Over The Future Of Bitcoin Even As The Crypto Market Price Smashes Past $2 Trillion

As bitcoin and cryptocurrencies begin to carve out a place among traditional assets, technologists have warned that advances in quantum computing could mean the encryption that underpins bitcoin is …
