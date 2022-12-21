One of the largest US-listed bitcoin miners has filed for bankruptcy as companies battle falling token prices and rising costs for the energy-intensive business of churning out cryptocurrencies. Core …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Built on Bitcoin in 2022: Top Bitcoin Newsletter Publishes Its Year-End Review - December 21, 2022
- Live news: US bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for bankruptcy - December 21, 2022
- Bitcoin miner Core Scientific files for bankruptcy - December 21, 2022