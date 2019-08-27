Two Canadian citizens have been charged in the United States over the theft of 23.2 Bitcoin ($230,000) from an American woman. According to Indian publication The Week, the two fraudsters set up a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- US charges two Canadian fraudsters over $230k Bitcoin theft - August 26, 2019
- VMWare CEO Gelsinger Condemns Bitcoin as Bad Design, Bad for Humanity - August 26, 2019
- Report: Craig Wright Must Forfeit 50% of Bitcoin in Court Case - August 26, 2019