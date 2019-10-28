Following a guilty plea, a U.S. court has ordered a dark web drug dealer to give up over $150,000 in Bitcoin. A United States court has ordered Christopher Bania, who recently pleaded guilty to drug …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Cash market update: $300 bound BCH/USD hovers above $260 - October 28, 2019
- US Court Orders Dark Web Drug Dealer to Forfeit $150K in Bitcoin - October 27, 2019
- Bitcoin Leads Momentum as Top Cryptos Trade Below Key Price Average - October 27, 2019