Vivek Ramaswamy made the announcement during the Bitcoin 2023 conference in Miami and also urged his supporters to ‘make the 2024 election a referendum on fiat currency’ …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- US Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy accepts donations in Bitcoin, says ‘a referendum on fiat currency’ - May 22, 2023
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below $27,000; Solana, Tron, Dogecoin, Polygon and Avalanche fall 3% each - May 22, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether fall; Tron trades higher; Investors digest G7, U.S. debt ceiling implications - May 21, 2023