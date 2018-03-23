Hackers have shut down key computer systems in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia and are demanding $51,000 in Bitcoin to reenable the affected systems, Fortune reports today, March 23. Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the attack in a press …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- US: Hackers Shut Down Government Computers In Atlanta, Demand Bitcoin - March 23, 2018
- Who Is Buying Bitcoin And Cryptocurrencies? - March 23, 2018
- Quebec Pushes Hydropower Utility to Halt New Bitcoin Mines - March 23, 2018