US inflation data likely to be sore tooth for Bitcoin, volatile days seen ahead

Year-to-date, Nasdaq has tumbled over 28% and its half-yearly decline is over 25%. S&P 500 index slipped more than 19.5% in a year. As per Coindesk data, Bitcoin plunged by nearly 58% so far in 2022.
