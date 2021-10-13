The US overtook China as the world’s biggest source of bitcoin mining two months after Beijing banned crypto mining this year, new data has revealed. China’s share of the global hashrate — the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- US becomes world’s largest bitcoin miner after China crackdown - October 13, 2021
- US overtakes China as biggest bitcoin mining hub after Beijing ban - October 13, 2021
- U.S. officially the top destination for bitcoin miners, beating out China for the first time - October 13, 2021