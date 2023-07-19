(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accepted applications to create spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds from six firms including BlackRock for review, the first step in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin will SURGE to $120,000 by the end of 2024 according to Standard Chartered – but one expert says it’s a number ‘plucked out of the air’ - July 19, 2023
- US SEC accepts six spot bitcoin ETF proposals for review - July 19, 2023
- Price Predictions and Analysis: Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) Dump as Uwerx (WERX) Price Keeps Rallying - July 19, 2023