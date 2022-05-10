Investors are growing increasingly worried about rising inflation and slowing growth, as bitcoin briefly dropped below $30,000.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- US stock futures bounce back after rout that sent the S&P 500 to 1-year lows, while bitcoin struggles at $30,000 - May 10, 2022
- Terra’s luna dives 45% after the network’s stablecoin lost its dollar peg again, adding to the pressure on bitcoin - May 10, 2022
- Bitcoin falls below $30,000 for first time since July 2021 - May 10, 2022