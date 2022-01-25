US futures fell Tuesday as investors looked towards the latest Fed decision, while bitcoin edged up. Stocks swung dramatically on Monday as Fed policy, geopolitics and earnings panicked investors. The …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin operation ignites debate around the waste from coal mining in Pennsylvania - January 25, 2022
- US stock futures drop as wild volatility hits markets ahead of Fed meeting, while bitcoin attempts a recovery - January 25, 2022
- Crypto Crash: Market Now Braced For A Game-Changing White House Executive Order As Price Of Bitcoin And Ethereum Collapse - January 25, 2022