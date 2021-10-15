Strong earnings and falling US jobless claims cheered investors, while bond yields stayed below 1.6%. Elsewhere, bitcoin topped $60,000, and oil prices continued their relentless march higher. US …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- US stock futures edge up after strong earnings lift S&P to its best day since March, as bitcoin tops $60,000 - October 15, 2021
- Bitcoin is inches away from reaching $60,000 amid ETF speculation - October 15, 2021
- Bitcoin, Ethereum higher, Dogecoin lower early Friday in cryptocurrency trading - October 15, 2021