After US stocks logged all-time highs last week, futures point to a retreat on Monday. Asian stocks plunged as China tightened rules on its education and property sectors. Bitcoin rose above $38,000, …
Read Full Story
US stock futures slip ahead of Tesla earnings in the wake of Asia’s rout, while bitcoin surges past $38,000
After US stocks logged all-time highs last week, futures point to a retreat on Monday. Asian stocks plunged as China tightened rules on its education and property sectors. Bitcoin rose above $38,000, …