The US is now keen to discover exactly who loses out. Energy consumption for mining crypto is usually measured in terms of swimming pools, towns or medium-sized countries. Many blockchains — like the one bitcoin is built on — require powerful computers to work around the clock to solve complex mathematical problems as a means of securing the network and validating new transactions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- US turns up the heat on crypto miners - February 2, 2024
- What’s behind Cathie Wood’s ARK estimate for bitcoin to surge to $2.3 million - February 2, 2024
- A Bitcoin ETF Will Never Be Your Bitcoin - February 2, 2024