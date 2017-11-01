Transaction malleability is a new-old Bitcoin issue that negatively affects the perception of cryptocurrencies in general as it is believed to create problems for the network. But contrary to popular belief, there is a simple solution addresses this concern.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Use Bitcoin as cash to fix transaction malleability - November 1, 2017
- Bitcoin: What’s Coming in the Year Ahead - November 1, 2017
- Bitcoin is skyrocketing because 2 of the biggest exchange groups in the world are launching bitcoin futures — here’s what that means - November 1, 2017