In a recent development, Jacob Orvidas, a 28-year-old man from Utah, has agreed to a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over allegations of a deceptive bitcoin commodity pool scheme.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Utah resident Jacob Orvidas settles with CFTC over deceptive Bitcoin scheme - September 9, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum See Losses As Stellar Becomes Top Gainer - September 9, 2023
- Texas heat wave: US Energy Department declares power emergency - September 8, 2023