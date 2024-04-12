A significant impact on bitcoin and the broader digital asset market will occur following the anticipated bitcoin halving this month, says Steve Lupien, director of the University of Wyoming’s Center …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Top Trader Warns Bitcoin Price Action Could Be Setting Up a Fake Out, Updates Outlook on Two Memecoins - April 12, 2024
- UW Blockchain Center Anticipates Bitcoin Halving Next Week - April 12, 2024
- Could Hong Kong See Spot BTC and Spot ETH ETFs on Monday? ‘Bitcoin Sign Guy’ Sells His Bitcoin Sign - April 12, 2024