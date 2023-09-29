Financial services firm Valkyrie Funds LLC said on Friday it will halt buying of ethereum for the Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF and unwind any positions already acquired, a stumbling block in its bid to be the first to bring an exchange traded fund (ETF) tied to the cryptocurrency ethereum to the market.
