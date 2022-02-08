Valkyrie Funds launches the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) focused on publicly traded companies in the Bitcoin mining industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Valkyrie Funds, LLC (“Valkyrie”), an emerging investment manager focused on the digital asset class, is excited to announce the launch of the Valkyrie …

Read Full Story