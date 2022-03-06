Gabe Newell, Co-Founder and President of video game company Valve Corporation, the developer of the software distribution platform Steam, explained why his firm had to stop accepting Bitcoin as a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Valve President Explains Why They Removed Bitcoin As a Payment Method on Steam - March 6, 2022
- Bitcoin heading to 36K, analysis says amid warning global stocks ‘look expensive’ - March 6, 2022
- ‘A Bigger Earthquake Than SWIFT’—What The Russia PayPal, Visa And Mastercard Ban Means For Bitcoin And Crypto Amid Extreme Price Swings - March 6, 2022