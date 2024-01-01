VanEck adviser Gabor Gurbacks pointed out that the hype of a Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETF in the market could be overestimated in terms of short-term inflows but could see long-term gains as the window …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- VanEck Adviser Says Spot Bitcoin ETF Impact is Overestimated Despite Long-Term Gains - January 1, 2024
- Bitcoin Spot ETFs Expected To See US SEC Approval This Week: All You Need To Know - January 1, 2024
- 2023 Review: Bitcoin rebounds as hope builds for next year - January 1, 2024