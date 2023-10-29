Asset manager VanEck filed an amended application for a spot Bitcoin ( BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Oct. 27 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- VanEck amends application for spot Bitcoin ETF - October 29, 2023
- Bitcoin News Today: BTC Price is Unfazed by FED’s interest hike, Soars Past $29k – What Next? – Coinpedia Fintech News - October 29, 2023
- VanEck submits new application for spot Bitcoin ETF amid regulatory uncertainty - October 29, 2023