NEW YORK (Reuters) – Investment firm VanEck and financial technology company SolidX Management LLC will sell shares in their proposed bitcoin exchange-traded fund to “qualified institutional buyers,” …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- VanEck SolidX bitcoin ETF to sell shares to institutional buyers - September 3, 2019
- Thai Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitcoin Co. Ltd. Closing Down Operations - September 3, 2019
- Stock Market News: Boeing Faces New Delays; Bitcoin ETF Coming - September 3, 2019