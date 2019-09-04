NEW YORK — Investment firm VanEck and financial technology company SolidX Management LLC will sell shares in their bitcoin trust to “qualified institutional buyers,” the companies said on Tuesday, in …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust to Sell Shares to Institutional Buyers - September 3, 2019
- ETF-Like Bitcoin Product Could Be a Game Changer, VanEck’s Lopez Says - September 3, 2019
- FanDuel to accept bitcoin deposits via BitPay - September 3, 2019