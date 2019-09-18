VanEck, SolidX pull the plug on Bitcoin ETF proposal

The VanEck, SolidX super team has withdrawn its proposal for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to an SEC filing issued earlier today. The VanEck investment firm and blockchain startup …
