Update (13:15 UTC, Sept. 3 2019): Added details and comment from a press release sent after publication of this article. Further, we’ve clarified that the product is not a true ETF, although similar.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- VanEck, SolidX to Offer Bitcoin ETF-Like Product to Institutions - September 3, 2019
- Pompliano: Satoshi Should Win Nobel Peace Prize for Bitcoin - September 3, 2019
- Van Eck’s Bitcoin ETF shares to be sold to institutional investors this week - September 3, 2019