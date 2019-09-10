Data from the company, spotted by economist and cryptocurrency commentator Alex Krüger on Sept. 10, showed that since its launch at the start of the month, VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust 144A Shares …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- VanEck’s New Bitcoin Trust Assets Total Just $41K in First Week - September 10, 2019
- Bitcoin Slips as SEC Says A Lot Needs to Be Done Before Approving ETF - September 10, 2019
- Bakkt Warehouse is insured and active for Bitcoin futures - September 9, 2019