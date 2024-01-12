Crypto natives are cheering the debuts of the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. But traditional Wall Street isn’t so sure, highlighting a divide between asset managers that could hamstring the growth of the products at least for a time.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs exceed $2 billion volume in first day, launching new era for crypto - January 13, 2024
- UPDATE 1-Bitwise bitcoin ETF draws most inflows on first trading day, company says - January 13, 2024
- Boeing, bitcoin ETF and an SEC hack; Hertz dumps EVs - January 13, 2024