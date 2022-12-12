Tim Draper, founder of Draper Associates, said people will want to be holding bitcoin to stem the impacts of high inflation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- VC investor Tim Draper: Bitcoin is ‘decentralized, open and transparent’ - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin Holder MicroStrategy, SurgePays And 3 Other Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Soar This Week - December 12, 2022
- Bitcoin Mining Firm TeraWulf Raises $10M in New Capital to Repay Some of Its Debts - December 12, 2022