The sharp increase in global interest rates may have limited investors’ appetite for crypto ventures, but new projects are still flourishing and attracting capital to speed up growth. Data from the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- VC Roundup: Enterprise blockchain, Bitcoin staking and Web3 pique investors’ interest - September 6, 2023
- Watch now: ETF Edge on cannabis and bitcoin funds, plus fall flow trends - September 6, 2023
- Bitcoin short-term holders capitulate as data highlights potential generational buying opportunity - September 6, 2023