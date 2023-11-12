With almost a general consensus that Bitcoin’s price will move higher in 2024, analysts are busy projecting how high the rally could reach. Using its Terminal Price on-chain indicator, Look Into Bitcoin creator Philip Swift said that Bitcoin could hit at least $110,000 in its next bull cycle.
