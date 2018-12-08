Findings from a test by an online persona known as “reizu” revealed four nodes control 75 percent of the BSV hashrate. Bitcoin Cash SV contends with fresh allegations around mining …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Video Demonstrates Double Spending Possibility in Bitcoin Cash SV ‘0-Conf’ Transactions - December 8, 2018
- Crypto Rankings Shake-up Follows Yesterday’s Market Crash as Bitcoin Stays Around $3,400 - December 8, 2018
- Crypto Exchange Bithumb May Have [Temporarily] Propped up Bitcoin Price: Analysts - December 7, 2018