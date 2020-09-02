Vienna and Singapore stock exchanges embrace Bitcoin and Ethereum

The Vienna Stock Exchange, or Wiener Börse, has become just the third “official regulated market” worldwide to list a Bitcoin (BTC) product. The exchange listed 21 Shares AG’s Bitcoin and Ethereum …
