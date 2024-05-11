Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks have revealed they’re testing a system with Visa and Mastercard to tokenize their assets—something Citi analysts predict could become a “$5 trillion market by
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Visa, Mastercard, JPMorgan And Citi Reveal Game-Changing Crypto Plan For ‘Mass Institutional Adoption’ After Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP Price Pump - May 11, 2024
- Why Almost Everyone Was Wrong About the Bitcoin ‘Halving’ - May 11, 2024
- Bitcoin: This group flees despite BTC’s $60K surge – What do they know? - May 11, 2024