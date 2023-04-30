Circle launches cross-chain transfer protocol, Visa shares plans for stablecoin product, Kraken fights back in court, and more.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Visa stablecoin plan, debt’s ceiling effect on Bitcoin price: Hodler’s Digest, April 23-29 - April 29, 2023
- If U.S. defaults on debt Bitcoin could rise nearly 70%, says Standard Chartered analyst - April 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, April 29: BTC/USD Resumes Consolidation, Will it Plunge Below $29K? - April 29, 2023