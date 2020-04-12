Visa to launch debit card offering bitcoin rewards

Visa (V -0.1%) joins with startup Fold to roll out a debit card that offers rewards denominated in bitcoin instead of cash or airline miles.Users will get credited as much as 10% of cash purchases mad …
