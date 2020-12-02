Visa will launch a credit card that rewards users in Bitcoin, instead of the traditional cash, or airline miles, in early 2021.The card comes at an annual fee of $200.Users will receive 1.5% of their …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, gold to benefit as Peter Schiff predicts ‘worst year ever’ for US dollar - December 2, 2020
- First Mover: Short Shrift for XRP Token’s 169% Price Surge as Traders Obsess Over Bitcoin - December 2, 2020
- Visa will offer a credit card that rewards purchases in Bitcoin, rather than cash or airline miles, in early 2021 - December 2, 2020