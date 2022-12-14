A visit to Soyapango, one of El Salvador’s most impoverished slums, shows that the Bitcoin experiment isn’t reaching those who need it most.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Back Above $18,000 for First Time Since FTX Collapse - December 14, 2022
- Visiting El Salvador’s Slums, It’s Clear Bitcoin Country Must Go Further - December 14, 2022
- Bitcoin has surprisingly held up since the FTX collapse, but the fall to $10,000 will take more time, strategist says - December 14, 2022