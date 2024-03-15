Bitcoin eased to a one-week low in volatile trade on Friday, as investors took profit from its run to a record high and as another upside surprise on U.S. inflation dimmed prospects of early rate cuts …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Volatile bitcoin falls from record high as crypto frenzy hits pause - March 15, 2024
- Bitcoin Retreats From Record High as ‘Bubble’ Talk Grows Louder - March 15, 2024
- Judge Finds ‘Overwhelming’ Evidence Craig Wright Isn’t Mysterious Bitcoin Creator - March 15, 2024