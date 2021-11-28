Volcano-powered Bitcoin City could be Bond villainy or the state of play in 2021

Special crypto-economic zone using thermal power from a nearby volcano, no it’s not the first post-Craig Bond film plot, but an actual idea from an actual national president.
