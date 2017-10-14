The price of Bitcoin is at a record high. After breaking through $5,000 for the first time on Thursday, Bitcoin was up another 5% on Friday afternoon to trade near $5,700. Earlier in the day Bitcoin topped $5,800 to hit a fresh record. And with the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Big Compromise Is Unravelling, as a Contentious Upgrade Threatens to Split the Network - October 14, 2017
- Wall Street can’t stop talking about Bitcoin - October 14, 2017
- Beyond Bitcoin: Blockchain Tokens In The Sex Industry - October 14, 2017