Crypto-backed mortgages let borrowers use their cryptocurrency as collateral to purchase a home. You don’t need to sell your assets to get one of these mortgages, meaning you’ll avoid tax consequences.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Want to buy a house with your bitcoin? Here’s how crypto-backed mortgages work - August 15, 2023
- Bitcoin price action is beginning to mirror BTC’s 2015-2017 pre-bull market cycle - August 15, 2023
- Altcoin Plunge Leads Crypto Lower; Bitcoin Slips 0.7% to $29,150 - August 15, 2023