Perhaps the biggest risk to Bitcoin may be that the U.S. or the European Union will decide to ban it. Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana are built with functionality for smart contracts. Bitcoin, on the other hand, has a simpler technical design because its primary use is as a store-of-value asset.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Warning: Don’t Buy Bitcoin Before Knowing These 5 Risks - June 28, 2024
- Refugees In Uganda Turn To Bitcoin Due To National ID Restrictions - June 28, 2024
- Bitcoin miner sell pressure ‘weakening’ as BTC withdrawals drop 85% - June 28, 2024