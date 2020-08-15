Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold bank stocks to buy a gold mining company, which will indirectly boost the price of Bitcoin, investors say …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Warren Buffett Buying Gold May Push Bitcoin to $50K, Investors Say - August 15, 2020
- Forget Bitcoin! I’d rather make a million by following Warren Buffett’s strategy - August 15, 2020
- Winklevoss Twins Tell Bar Stool’s Dave Portnoy To Pick Bitcoin Over Gold Due To Elon Musk’s ‘Space Mining’ - August 14, 2020