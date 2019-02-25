Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said that he sees “no unique value” in bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, calling it a “delusion, basically,” according to a report from CNBC. This is not …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Warren Buffett Disparages Bitcoin As A ‘Delusion’ - February 25, 2019
- ‘Bitcoin to the Moon’ Signs Appear on Ukrainian Tram - February 25, 2019
- 5 Years Later, Mt. Gox Victims Still Want to Know: ‘Where’s our Bitcoin?’ - February 25, 2019