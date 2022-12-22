The billionaire investor said he’d buy stocks even if World War III were coming, and noted the value of money typically falls during conflicts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Down on Your Bitcoin Investment? Make Sure You Do This - December 22, 2022
- Warren Buffett has cautioned against stockpiling cash, gold, or bitcoin in times of war – and declared stocks are the safest long-term play - December 22, 2022
- Bitcoin Slips. The Focus Is Back on FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried. - December 22, 2022