Charlie Munger eviscerated the likes of bitcoin and dogecoin, dismissing them as stupid, worthless, and dangerous.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin hits highest price since August, despite regulator clampdown - February 16, 2023
- Mike Novogratz says he’ll be ‘the happiest guy’ if bitcoin ends the year at $30,000 given the crypto market headwinds - February 16, 2023
- Warren Buffett’s business partner rips into ‘cryptocrappo’ – and says he’s ashamed of America for embracing bitcoin and its kin - February 16, 2023